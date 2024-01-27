Tankers remain in place at Cashel after widespread water outage

Tankers remain in place at three locations so that people in Cashel can get water today.

A major leak due to recent icy conditions left the local reservoir empty and residents without running water yesterday.

Some homes and businesses in Cashel have their water back already but many may be left without until this evening (Saturday) after a major outage.

The problem came to light yesterday and Uisce Éireann carried out immediate repair work that allowed the empty reservoir to start to refill.

Some customers had their water back by yesterday evening but the utility says it will be late this afternoon before full supply is restored for everyone.

It’s asking anyone who does have running water to conserve it as much as possible.

This mean not leaving taps running, taking showers instead of baths and putting off running washing machines and diswashers until tomorrow.

Water tankers have been providing water for locals since yesterday evening and will remain at the Fire station, Cashel Rugby Club and St. Patricks Hospital until tonight.