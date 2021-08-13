All systems go for Castlefest in Nenagh

It’s hoped that as many as 500 people per day could attend the return of music festival ‘Castlefest’ in Nenagh.

Organisers have secured insurance for the free event on the first weekend of September, with Mike Denver, ‘Fran and Muriel’, and The Conquerors among the acts to feature.

Currently, 200 people per day will be allowed to attend the outdoor event at the Castle Field.

Committee spokesperson Hughie McGrath is hopeful that the limits could be expanded to 500 later this month.

“As of now it’s 200 but we think before he end of August there’s going to be a slight change in that.”

“If there is, when we include the Castle Garden into the Castle Field our square metre area should be big enough to go to 500.”