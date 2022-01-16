Support meeting for bereaved parents in Thurles

Anam Cara, the support group for bereaved parents, will hold their first face to face meeting of the year on Monday in Thurles.

The meeting, which offers free peer to peer support with a professional facilitator, will take place on Monday, January 17th at 7.15pm in The Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Service Manager, Sharon Vard told Tipp FM that it’s important that these meetings have returned in a physical way and that it can be a daunting experience for a parent attending for the first time.

“A lot of parents do prefer to meet face to face, we are running online meetings, but the face to face when you walk into the room in The Horse and Jockey, the kindness and the compassion is palpable.

“We do understand how difficult it is to go a first meeting of an Anam Cara group, but just to tell them that there’s no pressure for them to talk.

“A lot of parents when they come first, they will just sit down with their cup of tea or coffee and just listen to the other parents in the room.”

Registration is required and parents can call Anam Cara on 01 4045378 or email [email protected] to register.