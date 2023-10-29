Stage set for county final replay in Semple

Two teams take to the field in Semple Stadium today, but only one will leave with the Dan Breen Cup.

Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields meet at 3pm in the county senior hurling final replay.

Both sides will be looking to avenge previous replay losses, with thurles losing the 21′ replay whilst the North side suffered defeat in a replay in last year’s decider.

Speaking on Across The Line, Shane Brophy from the Nenagh Guardian says whoever wins today will have earned it:

For the winner, there’s going to be an immense satisfaction.

“Both teams have bad experiences of losing replays.

“You look at Thurles, they’ve lost three senior final replays on the trot now, you’re going back to 1992, 2002 and 2021.

“Then you go to Kiladangan who probably didn’t perform in the replay last year.

“It will be interesting to see how both respective managers address that this week in terms of a replay and what they have learned from their experiences in their respective replay losses over the last two years and what thye can learn from it this time around.”

