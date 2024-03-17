St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Across the Premier

Events are taking place across the Premier County to mark St Patrick’s Day.

They range from traditional parades to community celebrations.

The theme for this years St Patrick’s Day festivities in Cahir is ‘lights, camera, action,’ highlighting the towns growing status as a movie location.

The parade will get underway at 12 noon from the Business Park on the Tipp Road and make its way to the reviewing stand on the Square.

There’s a 1pm start in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon with those taking part gathering at the Library car park. Carrick native and Shamrock Rovers stalwart Lee Grace is the Grand Marshall.

Liberty Square is naturally the focal point of the Thurles celebrations with music there from 1pm. The parade will travel from Abbey Road and is due in the Square at 2.30pm. This year’s theme is “Youth: Our hopes for the Future,” with guest of honour CBS Thurles Secondary School student Luke Blackwell the Young Scientist Award winner 2024.

St Patrick’s Day events in Cashel will take place on the Plaza from 1pm until 5pm with a community celebration with local musicians among those entertaining the gathering.

There’s a 12pm start in Templemore with the Town Square set to be a hive of activity. A big screen will in place to show video messages from Templemore people living abroad. The Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band will be among those providing the entertainment.

As well as the annual parade this years St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Roscrea include a Shop Window Competition with the winners to be announced from the reviewing stand on Market Square. The parade itself starts at 3.30pm.

Boxer Shauna O’Keefe is the Grand Marshall for the Clonmel parade which sets off from Irishtown at 3pm and makes its way to the Town Hall.

The annual flag raising ceremony at St Patrick’s Well outside the town took place at 8.30 this morning.

The courthouse is the focus of St Patrick’s Day events in Nenagh with the annual concert getting underway at 1pm with live music, market stalls and food stalls.