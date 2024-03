A Tipperary school went in search of a first ever All-Ireland title this afternoon.

St. Mary’s Newport, who won the Munster championship, were in action in the All-Ireland Post Primary school Senior ‘D’ hurling final.

Their opponents were Salthill’s Coláiste Einde who are the reigning Connacht champions.

The sides met in Dr. Daly Park in Tulla, where throw-in was 12 noon.

St Mary’s defeated Salthill, in a landslide victory, with a final score of 6-17 to 1-07.