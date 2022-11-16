Spiritans apologise for what happened at schools run by the order

The Spiritans, formerly known as the Holy Ghost Fathers, say they are ashamed of what happened at schools run by them.

At a press conference this morning the leader of the Spiritans, Martin Kelly, offered an apology to anyone who was abused at schools run by them.

Independent experts have also been appointed to engage with survivors of historical abuse at schools run by the Spiritans including Rockwell College in Tipperary

This morning’s press conference was also told that thirty-eight people posted reports of abuse on a dedicated Facebook page over an eight week period in 2021.