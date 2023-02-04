South Tipp teacher recognised at this year’s Gaise Awards

A Tipperary teacher was recognised at this year’s Gaisce Awards.

The ceremony was held late last month and saw the celebration of 34 President’s Award Leaders from all over Ireland who have supported young people taking part in the programme.

This included Anne Dooley, a teacher at Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel who was acknowledged for her efforts helping people to take part in Gaisce for more than five years.

The Award Ceremony took place at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, where Ms.Dooley received her Civic Merit Award.

President Michael D. Higgins offered his praise to all involved in this capacity stating that their leadership undoubtedly played a significant role in the growth and development of the participants.