Song commemorates Tipperary contribution to Ireland’s freedom

There were many people in Tipperary’s history who played an important role in Ireland gaining independence.

Today, the Tipperary Remembrance Committee released the seventh and final song in their series commemorating Tipperary’s role in that pivotal period of Irish history.

Songwriter Seamus Doran spoke on Tipp Today about the importance of the project and how the stories from the civil war affected him.

“We looked at the Tipperary contribution, which was quite substantial and in a way, to remember everyone from Tipperary who played a part in our fight for independence and we can’t forget it.

“The big thing for me growing up, I suppose, would have been around Kevin O’Higgins and Rory O’Connor.

“When we look back, the October before he was shot, he was best man at the wedding.

“I often thought about this in school, 14 months before, someone that he considered nearly a brother, was standing as his best man and then the following December, signed the execution order.”