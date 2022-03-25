Smart Village development programme to be piloted in North Tipperary

North Tipperary Development Company has announced the roll out of a pilot suite of Smart Villages rural development LEADER training during April and May.

The project is in collaboration the Technological University of the Shannon.

The training will be awarded to two communities in the Thurles region and NTDC is now accepting expressions of interest from community groups in the area.

Michael Murray is CEO of North Tipperary Development Company.

“In NTDC, one of our objectives is to work closely with third level institutions and to attract European money into North Tipperary, so we’re delighted that TUS, the Technological University of the Shannon based in Thurles are delivering the training.

“We’re going to deliver it first in the Thurles area.

“We’re looking for communities to submit expressions of interest to us, to partake in the training, by early April, and we’ll have the training within the community.”

And you can hear the full interview with Michael Murray on Ag Report tomorrow morning (Saturday) on Tipp FM.