Significant seven-day decline in Covid-19 patients at local hospitals

The number of patients with Covid-19 at local hospitals has shown a significant decline over the last week.

Latest HSE data shows there were 29 infected patients at University Hospital Limerick last night, down from 40 the previous Wednesday.

In the same timeframe, the number of Covid-19 patients at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel halved from 20 to 10.

Nationally, the figure has dropped from 506 to 420 over the space of seven days.

There remains 105 people in Irish intensive care units with the virus.