Cllr says ‘Shane MacGowan Festival’ in Nenagh would be a great way to honour the late singer’s memory

An annual music festival in Nenagh would be a great way to honor the memory of Shane MacGowan, according to local Cllr Seamie Morris.

No decision is going to be made in the short term on a memorial to the singer whose funeral took place locally earlier this month.

Cllr Morris says that various options will be discussed with Shane’s family when the time is right but he thinks a local festival would be very fitting:

”It’s time to kind of slow down and work with the family. The family are grieving at the moment.

”But I think we should really honor him with a festival. Around November time would be a great time to honor him and I think there’s something we need to do because his music lives on.

”But certainly people would love to have a festival in his name in the area.”