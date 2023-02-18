SEMRA rescue walkers lost on the Comeragh Mountains

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to a callout in the Comeragh Mountains last night.

The call came from Gardaí after 5.30pm p.m. yesterday evening, reporting that walkers became lost in poor visibility above the Coumshingaun Lake.

SEMRA advised the walkers to stay where they were and to find shelter, as they were told that the walkers were in a cold and wet state.

After coming on site at 6.30pm, SEMRA found and assessed the walkers, provided food, and blizzard smocks, and escorted them down the mountain to safety.

Everyone was off the hill by 8.30pm.