Seisiúns with Cahir Comhaltas Group keeping trad music alive in Tipp

Seisiúns with Cahir Comhaltas Group will take place tonight at 8pm in Cahir Castle and every Thursday night.

The group has over one hundred members within Cahir town and holds weekly traditional Irish music lessons for all ages.

Mary Harty, the group’s administrator, says that people from many parts of the world have come to experience traditional Irish music, song, and dance shows.

She told Tipp Today that the weekly trad sessions have become popular with most pre-booking tickets to see them play.

“Seisiún itself is a Comhaltas national programme. It started in the early 70’s and we, at Cahir Comhaltas, took over the running of seisiún within our branch in the year 2000 and in 2019 we were very fortunate to be able to get into Cahir Castle. We delivered our first show in Cahir Castle in 2019. The, obviously, we were locked up. After the two years suspension, it’s great to be back.”

Their weekly trad sessions will come to an end on August 25th.

Tickets are available to buy in advance from Cahir House Hotel.

For more information contact Mary on (086) 062-4217 or Pippa on (085) 766-5424