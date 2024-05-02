Jeremiah (Junie) O’Riordan, Clonmel

John Paul Place, and Late of Kickham Street, Clonmel.

Died peacefully on 1st May 2024 in the loving care of Rathkeevin Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Margaret and his recently by his sister Hilda Delaney

Sadly missed by his loving nieces Catherine Delaney, Margaret Loughlin, Hilda Hanley and Anne O’Neill, nephew Joseph Delaney, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday 2nd May, from 6pm to 7pm. Junie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday 3rd May at 1pm in S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.