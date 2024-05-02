Cian Morrissey, Ballymacarbry

Knockacoola, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford

Cian died surrounded by his loving family at the Oak Ward in University Hospital Waterford on Tuesday, 30th April 2024.

Deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents Martin and Catherine, his brothers Derek, Evan, Niall and Darragh and cousin Ian, sisters-in-law Grace, Eithne and Caroline, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 XF67) on Friday from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.