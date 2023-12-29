Search to Begin for Remains of Tipp Man Wrongly Convicted

A search is to get underway in Mountjoy Prison to find the remains of a Tipperary man who was given a posthumous pardon by the President in 2015.

Harry Gleeson was hanged in 1941 after being wrongly convicted of the murder of New Inn woman Mary “Moll” McCarthy on his uncle’s farm.

A team of archaeologists has been enlisted to help find the remains of prisoners executed in Mountjoy as far back as 1870.

Following Harry Gleeson’s pardon by President Higgins test excavations were carried out at six locations in the prison – the latest search is set to get underway as early as possible in 2024 according to the Irish Prison Service.