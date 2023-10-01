Rosegreen being neglected by Tipperary County Council

Rosegreen is being badly treated by the Clonmel Municipal Dristrict.

That’s the verdict of a local councillor after Tipperary county council engineers told the local Tidy Town’s committee they would no longer collect waste from the public bins there.

The village previously had bins collected when they were in the Cashel and Carrick-on-suir Districts.

Cllr Micheal Murphy says the Clonmel Borough needs to step up for Rosegreen.

“We have a situation now whereby the Clonmel Borough District does not have the resources to provide a waste collection service for the public bins in Rosegreen. I know from talking to and working with and engaging with Rosegreen Tidy Towns, that they do fantastic work. One only needs to drive through Rosegreen to see the extent and scope of that.”