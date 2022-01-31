Roscrea playground lighting problems resolved

Problems with lighting at a playground in Roscrea are finally to be addressed.

The public lighting at the Glebe Playground hasn’t been working for a number of years which has led to safety concerns.

Local Councillor Shane Lee says he has been given commitments by the County Council that they will be repaired in the near future while also getting assurances that the lighting will be maintained going forward.

“The Glebe is at the very heart of the town – it’s something that people are very passionate about.

“It has been a dark space but now going forward it will be lit up.

“They’re not your normal public lighting – they’re a nice decorative lamps that were put in by a voluntary group in conjunction with the council going back a number of years.”