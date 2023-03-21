South Tipp road works deferred

Works at the Rathronan Cross Roads near Clonmel will have to wait.

This comes after the District Engineers confirmed that the scope of the works at the junction on the Clonmel – Fethard road were larger than anticipated.

As a result they have decided to stall the project and ask for a quote from contractors when they are carrying out work on the neighbouring regional road.

It is hoped that the Rathronan project can tie in with this work and see the whole junction competed at once during the summer.