New Cashel roundabout layout under fire

Residents and businesses in Cashel are up in arms this week.

They had already been discommoded in the run up to Christmas by works being carried out by Uisce Éireann at the junction of Boherclough Street and The Green.

Following this work commenced on a new roundabout for the junction – local undertaker James Devitt had hoped the intersection was nearing completion.

However he told Tipp Today earlier this is not the case.

“I went into town yesterday morning at 8 o’clock and I saw the tarmac crew coming and I said maybe there’s an end to this. I went in an hour later to see the concrete roundabout that they had put in being taken out. It’s on a big high kerb filled with concrete and anyone with a brain would know it wouldn’t work. It’s hard enough to get around it for some people in cars and trucks have no chance.

“I don’t know who designed this or who is accountable for it but to me they should be at home playing with a Lego set than designing roundabouts like that.”