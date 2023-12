Residents of a north Tipperary village are angry over the total disinterest being shown to them by the T-I-I.

That’s according to a local Councillor who says Ballingarry is being completely ignored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Local are demanding that the roads and footpaths be upgraded after deteriorating into a very poor condition.

Independent Michael O’Meara says Tipperary County can’t do anything about it because it’s under the responsibility of the national body.