Call for works on Lacey Villas in Tipp Town

‘Overdue’ works need to be carried out urgently in Tipperary Town to make an area safer.

The road and footpath by Lacey Villas in the town need to be resurfaced and improved according to Sinn Fein’s Tony Black.

He told a recent meeting that there were a number of elderly people in the area and residents facing the Inver side were forced to use back passage ways to avoid injuring themselves.

In response the District gave no firm commitment but said they would examine the footpath for possible inclusion in future path replacement works.