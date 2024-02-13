War of words at Council meeting over speed ramps

The Chair of Tipperary’s Roads Strategic Policy Committee says he’s been disrespected by a ‘grandstanding colleague’ after a row over speed ramps at yesterday’s County Council meeting.

The row was sparked by new policy document presented to councillors that laid out plans to use bigger raised areas like pedestrian crossings instead of traditional speed-bumps and ramps.

But a statement that the local authority would not use ramps anymore proved controversial and eventually had to be removed from the document after a motion by Independent Cllr Jim Ryan.

Chair of the committee that came up with the policy, Michael O’Meara says it was an insult to him that Cllr Ryan didn’t engage with the debate at SPC level instead of bringing it up at the last minute in the Council Chamber.

There was widespread opposition to the document and it’s statement that the council would no longer consider the use of speed bumps and ramps.

Cllr Jim Ryan insisted that the line be taken out before councillors would back the policy.