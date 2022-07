Two motorists had their cars seized by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit yesterday.

Officers intercepted the vehicles with a number of hours of each other while carrying out patrols in Thurles.

The first was stopped because it had defective lighting – Gardaí then discovered the driver had no insurance.

The second car was stopped after flagging for no Tax or NCT for two years as well as braking defects rendering the car unsafe for the road.

Prosecutions are to follow for both drivers.