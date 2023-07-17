Tragic weekend on the roads of Tipperary

Investigations are continuing into two fatal incidents on the roads of Tipperary.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for information in relation to a fatal crash on the N24 on Saturday night.

The two car collision happened at Ballykisteen – a 19 year old man who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was fatally injured.

The driver and another passenger in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick as were the two occupants of the second vehicle.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the Ballykisteen – Monard area between 8.30 and 9.15 on Saturday night to contact them. Motorists are also being urged to come forward if they have dash-cam footage of the incident.

Tipperary Town Gardaí can be contacted on 062 80670.

Meanwhile a 41 year old man was killed after he was hit by a car near the village of Ballylooby last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Burgess West between Ballylooby and Clogheen at around 25 past 11 last night.

His body’s been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver – a 26 year old man – was uninjured.

The road remains closed this lunchtime for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them on 052 7445630.