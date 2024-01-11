Tipperary Gardaí warn motorists to clear frost from car windows before setting off

Gardaí are warning motorists in Tipperary to make sure their car is safe to drive on these frosty mornings.

Drivers are being reminded to take the time to clear all windows on the car before setting off.

Sgt Carol O’Leary from Cahir Garda station says not only is it dangerous to drive without having proper visibility it is also an offence.

She told Tipp FM having a letter-box size section cleared is not good enough.

“You do need to take the time to clear your car completely so that you have full vision across it. it is an offence – you could be considered for driving without due care and attention if you’re not able to properly see. For your own safety and for everybody else.

“Unfortunately we see people where cars were frozen over with smallest little letter-box size gaps in it. It does clear and it will clear but in the time it takes while you’re on the road it could have very serious consequences if you’re not able to see out.”