Tipperary Gardaí urge caution on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads this Easter bank holiday weekend.

46 people have died on Ireland’s roads so far this year, an increase of three compared to the same time last year.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and wear seat belts.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says despite numerous high profile media campaigns in recent years driving while intoxicated is still a major issue.

“We have noticed a steady increase in the number of persons who have been willing to take that chance and been detected and arrested on suspicion of drink driving and in particular on suspicion of drug driving over the past number of years.

“If you are encountered by one of my Garda colleagues – breath tested, arrested, brought to the Garda station and subsequently convicted before a District Court you will face a mandatory period of disqualification of anything up to four years. Is it really worth taking that chance?”

A number of events are taking place in the Premier County and across the country this weekend as part of the annual Easter Commemorations.

The main focus locally this year will be the General Liam Lynch Centenary Weekend in the village of Newcastle.

The death of Liam Lynch from a fatal bullet wound inflicted by Free State forces on the morning of April 10th, 1923 as he retreated with members of his army staff to avoid a movement to capture him in the Knockmealdown mountains heralded the end of the civil war.