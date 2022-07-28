Tipperary fares well in NCT waiting times

Waiting times in Tipperary for an NCT are much shorter than many other test centres around the country.

Motorists are booking NCTs which are further away from their locality in order to secure a test, according to a motoring expert.

It comes as some centres have waiting lists of up to six months, as a result of staff shortages and an increase of car sales.

Some centres, such as Naas and Macroom, don’t have dates available until 2023.

However a check this morning showed a test can be booked in Nenagh for August 4th next while in Cahir the next available test date is August 31st.

Motoring journalist with CompleteCar.ie, Dave Humphreys, says availability can depend on the size of the centre.

“The larger population areas have more test centres and that does make it that little bit easier. But it does very much depend on where you’re living and how your test centre is being managed.

“We do see that some people are getting tests sooner than when they initially see online but it may be that you have to go to maybe not your preferred test centre but one that’s close by.”