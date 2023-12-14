Tipp students suffer minor injuries in Kilkenny crash

A number of students from a North Tipperary school have been injured in a collision involving a bus and a truck in County Kilkenny.

12 people have been taken to hospital following the crash which happened on the N77 Ballyragget to Kilkenny road at the Dinan Bridge around 9.30 this morning.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with serious injuries – one was airlifted to Dublin, the other taken by ambulance to Tullamore – both are said to be in a stable condition.

Eight children and two teachers, who it’s understood were travelling towards Kilkenny from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea, were taken to St Luke’s in Kilkenny with injuries that are understood to be not serious.

Local County Councillor Pat FitzPatrick says thankfully they appear to have suffered just minor injuries.

“I believe there was in excess of 40 kids on the bus – now thankfully there was only minor injuries. I think eight of them were brought to St Lukes Hospital and they all walked to the ambulances and travelled to St Lukes with some of their teachers.

“The rest of them returned home to Roscrea – arrangements were made to have them return home and their teachers with them.”

A technical examination is underway and is expected to take some time.