Tipp RPU detect new driver speeding and drug driving

An inexperienced motorist is facing a court appearance for a string of driving offences in North Tipp.

Members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were carrying out speed compliance checks in the Birdhill area yesterday when they detected a vehicle travelling at 89km/h in a 50km zone.

The motorist, a new learner permit holder, driving unaccompanied with no L-plates displayed was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after they failed a DrugWipe test for Cannabis.

The vehicle was seized by Gardaí.