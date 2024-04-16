Tipp RPU detect new driver speeding and drug driving

An inexperienced motorist is facing a court appearance for a string of driving offences in North Tipp.
Members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were carrying out speed compliance checks in the Birdhill area yesterday when they detected a vehicle travelling at 89km/h in a 50km zone.
The motorist, a new learner permit holder, driving unaccompanied with no L-plates displayed was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after they failed a DrugWipe test for Cannabis.
The vehicle was seized by Gardaí.