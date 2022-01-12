Tipp – Emly road reopens following crash

Gardaí in Tipperary town are appealing for witnesses to a crash in West Tipp yesterday morning.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital following the collision between his bike and a four-wheel drive vehicle at Deerpark between Tipp Town and Emly at around 10.30am.

The stretch of road between Lattin and Shronell was closed for the remainder of the day but reopened overnight.

Anyone who was travelling on the R515 at the time of the crash or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Tipp Town Gardaí on 062 51212.