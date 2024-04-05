Thurles parking concerns highlighted

There are fresh calls for urgent action to remove the parking spaces from Parnell Street in Thurles after the latest near miss there.

Local Cllr Jim Ryan says the ongoing problems with on-street parking causing problems for passing traffic is getting worse.

The Independent Councillor says articulated lorry’s are now regularly driving up on the footpaths to get past.

He says a local women recently reported that she’d almost been hit by one of these trucks while walking on the path.

The County Council has been trying to secure land to expand the Parnell Street car park before the on-street spaces can’t be taken away.

Cllr Ryan says it’s now expected that plans will be finalised before the end of this year.