Speeding cars a cause for concern at West Tipp school

Issues with speeding outside a west Tipperary school need to be addressed as a matter of urgency according to a local Councillor.

Fine Gael’s John Crosse says the drop-off and collection of pupils at Shronell National School on the road between Tipp Town and Emly is also a concern

He raised the issue at this month’s meeting of the Municipal District asking that something be done.

Councillor Crosse says there are major safety concerns among school management, staff and parents.

“Shronell National School is on a straight stretch of road where cars build up speed from the Emly side coming in and from the Tipperary side going out.

“So we’ve brought it to the attention of the officials and they’ve been helpful so far but the way around resolving it in the short term would be I suppose improvements in road signage.”

Councillor Crosse said as well as the speed of traffic passing the school there are also problems for parents dropping off or collecting pupils.

“They have identified an area at the far side of the school where there extra space where set down areas that they could tarmac and mark parking spaces along with yellow boxes and no parking markings in front of the school which would be a big help.”