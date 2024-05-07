Rita Cunningham nee Lawlor – Newline, Roscrea

Peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

Pre-deceased by her parents Christina & Thomas Lawlor, sisters Maura, Esther, Monica, June, Maria and brothers Patsy and Noel.

Loved so much by her beloved husband and best friend Conty, her children Orla (Connelly), Niall, Aideen (Brophy), Damien and Aoife (Scully). Cherished Nana of Liam, Neil, Ruairí, Carrie, Niall, Cian, Éireann, Kate, Lucy, Sarah, Daragh, Eoghan, Oisín and great-grand-children Harley & Brooklyn, sons-in-law Tom, Andy and Waynne, daughters-in-law June and Nuala, her brothers Jimmy, Tommy & Denis, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.20am (Travelling down the Convent Hill) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Our Hero: “Ní fheicfimid a leithéd aris”