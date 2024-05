Brian Gleeson is back in training with Munster.

The Loughmore man has returned to the training field after a prolonged period on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old has been out of action since February, when he suffered an ankle injury against France in the U20 Six Nations, an injury that required surgery to repair.

However, Munster Rugby has reported that the back rower is now back in training ahead of Munster’s URC game with Connacht in Thomond Park on Saturday.