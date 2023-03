Gardaí in Nenagh are advising of poor driving conditions on the M7 in particular.

Roscrea, Templemore, Thurles and Tipp Town also have snow lodging with caution advised on roads and footpaths.

The country is under a yellow snow and ice warning until 11 o’ clock tonight.

Met Éireann is warning of accumulations of snow in many areas along with icy conditions.