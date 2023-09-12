Ryan: Thurles bypass needs to be added to National Development Plan

Removing heavy goods vehicles from Thurles town centre would save lives and businesses.

That’s according to local Councillor Jim Ryan who called for a meeting to be organised with Transport Minister regarding the long awaited bypass for the mid Tipp town.

At this week’s meeting of Tipperary County Council he asked the Executive and the Roads Section of the local authority to write to Minister Eamon Ryan to discuss the project.

“Its stagnated since 2013 – we need to stress the importance of the bypass project for Thurles with the Minister. We need to get the current National Development Plan amended to include the bypass project in it in order to save lives in order to save businesses.

“The people of Thurles are just fed up of traffic congestion on a daily basis, traffic jams, noise pollution, air pollution and of course tragically we’ve had a number of pedestrians knocked down and killed by articulated lorries that have driven through our town centre.”

Jim Ryan has also put pressure on local TDs to secure a meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan.

“The Minister needs to amend the National Development Plan – we need to get the Thurles bypass project up and running again.

“I’m calling on all our political TDs here in Tipperary – all five of them – but in particular our two Thurles town TDs Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill to use whatever influence they have to get the Minister to change his mind and to get the bypass project in Thurles included in the National Development Plan and that is the reason why I’ve looked for this meeting an hopefully we can change the Ministers mind.”