RSA experts in Tipp to give advice on children’s car seats

Almost a third of children’s car seats are fitted incorrectly and could lead to serious or even fatal injury in a crash.

That’s according to an expert from the Road Safety Authority.

Most of the issue with the seats can be quickly fixed and you can get yours check at three locations around Tipperary this week.

RSA expert checker Ron Richardson and his team will be in the carpark at Aldi in Clonmel from 10am to 5-30 this evening.

They’ll be at Tesco on the Limerick Road in Tipp Town tomorrow and Tesco’s in Cashel on Thursday.