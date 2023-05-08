Renewed efforts to slow traffic approaching South Tipp school

Traffic calming measure have been installed on the approach road to a South Tipp schools in a bid to slow motorists.

Concerns had been expressed at the speed of vehicles passing by Clogheen National School at the foot of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

Despite warning signs local Councillor Marie Murphy says motorists continue to drive too fast approaching from either the Vee or Clogheen.

“It’s a fairly straight, wide road passing the school and even though there are driver feedback signs in place there for many years now the speed limit is not observed.

“As part of policy for Tipperary County Council because it’s on a regional road we can’t have ramps there but they designed the road in such a way that people should slow down now.”

Cllr Murphy says many motorists have been ignoring warning signs on the approach to the school in Clogheen.

“There are signs on the approach from both the Vee side and the Clogheen side to let people know that there is a school there but you still have people that just take no notice of the speed limits. To some I think they’re targets not limits.”