Renewed appeal for witnesses to fatal motorway collision

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal crash on the M8 in Mid-Tipp.

A woman in her 60s was killed when the car she was driving was in collision with a truck.

The driver of the truck was treated for shock at the scene.

Sgt Margaret Kelly is asking anyone who was on the M8 at the time to get in touch with Thurles Gardaí.

“The two vehicle collision happened south of Junction 4 (Urlingford) on the southbound carriageway – the area is known as Longford Pass.”

“Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, particularly any road users that have dash-camera footage. That would really be appreciated.”

Thurles Gardaí can be contacted on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.