Renewed appeal for information on West Tipp crash

Gardaí have re-issued an appeal for information on a crash in west Tipp last week which closed a busy main road for 24 hours.

The single car collision happened at Fawnagowan between Tipp Town and Bansha last Thursday shortly after 3pm in the afternoon.

Gardaí say a red BMW travelling in the Bansha direction was involved, and they’re asking for any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly says that one of the two people involved remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“The passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries and remains in a serious condition at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

“The driver was Taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel with non-life threatening injuries.

“The Gardaí in Tipp Town are investigating and they are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at that time or have any dashcam footage.”