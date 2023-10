A motorist is facing prosecution for a number of offences following an interaction with Gardaí in Nenagh over the weekend.

An officer on bike patrol on a busy street in the town on Saturday afternoon observed a motorist who was illegally parked with the engine running.

Things went from bad to worse as the motorist was found to be disqualified from driving and had no insurance while they also failed a roadside breath test.

The driver was arrested and a prosecution has commenced.