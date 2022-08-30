Nenagh driving test wait times among lowest in the country

The waiting time for a driving test in Tipperary ranges from four to twelve weeks.

Nationally learner drivers are facing wait times of up to seven months to sit their tests.

Nearly 46,500 people are on waiting lists throughout the country – after being deemed eligible for the exam.

The Premier County has four test centres – Nenagh has the shortest waiting time at four weeks – which is among the lowest in the country, in Clonmel its seven weeks, 9 in Tipperary Town and 12 in Thurles.

There’s a backlog of over 13 weeks for driving tests in 10 different centres around the country. It’s 31 weeks in Killester in Dublin, and 25 in Drogheda in Co Louth.

At the end of July Kilrush in County Clare had the shortest wait for a test at 3 weeks.

477 learner permit holders have a test scheduled in Tipperary while another 1,160 are eligible to sit their test but are awaiting an appointment.

1,879 driving tests are paused in the Premier County – these are applicants who have been invited to book a test but have not responded within 10 days.

Another 1,204 drivers have either not held their learner permit for the required six months or have not completed all mandatory Essential Driver Training.