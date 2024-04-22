Near miss leads to calls for improved safety in Knock village

There’s a call for new road safety measures in a Tipperary village after a local had a near miss with a speeding driver.

Cllr Michael Smith is highlighting the issue after what he described a very serious incident was narrowly avoided in Knock.

He says traffic calming measures had been introduced in the village near the Laois border but excess speed has recently become an issue there again.

The Council Engineer is going to see is the road safety measures in the area can be upgraded to tackle the problem.

But Cllr Smith says it’s not an isolated problem and a plan should be drawn up to make all the small villages in Tipperary safer.