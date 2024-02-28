Man arrested following multi-vehicle crash in Holycross

A number of people have been hospitalised following a three vehicle collision near Holycross last evening.

As a result of the crash the R660 is closed this morning between Dew Valley Foods and Holycross as Gardaí carry out an investigation at the crash scene.

The four occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital.

A man was arrested following the collision and detained at a Garda station in County Tipperary.

Diversions are in place via the GAA field or Cabragh – the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 6 o’clock and 7pm last evening.

They can be contacted on 0504 25100.