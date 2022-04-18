Local Councillor ‘disappointed’ by move away from flashing speed signs

The decision to move away from using flashing speed signs to warn motorists if they are breaking the limit has been described as disappointing by a member of Tipperary County Council.

Council officials told this months meeting of the local authority that while the signs are effective at slowing down traffic at first motorists quickly become used to them and return to their normal speed.

Councillor Jim Ryan doesn’t agree and feels the flashing signs are effective and should continue to be used.

“Particularly outside schools, churches and sports grounds so I think the policy of moving away from these speed detection signs should not be continued. We should in fact be putting money aside to put up these flashing speed signs in areas where they’re needed.”