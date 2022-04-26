Kelly calls for review of M7 speed cameras once data has been collected

There are calls for the newly launched average speed camera’s on a stretch of the M7 in North Tipperary to be reviewed in 12 months.

The technology went live between Junction 26 Nenagh and Junction 27 Birdhill at 7 o’clock yesterday morning in bid to reduce the number of crashes on the route.

One of the reasons given for the collisions – particularly during bad weather – is excessive speed.

However local TD Alan Kelly feels other factors may be contributing.

“I want to be convinced that the main reason for the many accidents and fatalities on that stretch of road is speed.

“After 12 months I want to see a review of the impact of these speed cameras. I have been raising this issue for over five years – I’ve raised it multiple times in the Dáil, in committee, with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, I’ve spoken with local Gardaí.

Deputy Kelly feels the road surface may be responsible for collisions more than motorists breaking the speed limit.

“While these cameras are now put in place to ensure that people slow down – and we obviously want people to observe the speed limits – I want to make sure that this is the real main cause.

“Because from all of the representations I’ve got people’s real concern was that the surface couldn’t take sudden rain or hail showers and that’s what was caused many of the accidents.”