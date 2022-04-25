Ireland’s first average-speed-cameras on a motorway have gone live in Tipperary

New speed cameras have today started operating on the M7 in North Tipperary.

They monitor a motorists average speed between two points on a stretch of the motorway between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill.

The ‘Motorway Average Speed Safety Cameras’ have been working on pilot basis since early last year but became fully operational from 7 o’clock this morning.

Inspector James White of the Tipperary Garda Division outlines why this stretch of the motorway was chosen.

“There have been frequent weather related events – predominately hail – which has resulted in increased road traffic collisions in this particular area.

“During the period of testing prior to going live it was determined that less than 90% people were compliant with the 120kph speed limit zone in the area.

“Any person found speeding are liable to a fine of €80 and three penalty points.”