Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for witnesses to an overnight crash in Toomevara.

The single vehicle incident happened at around 1am near Casey’s shop.

The road remains closed this as a forensic examination of the scene is carried out – it’s expected to reopen mid-afternoon.

The two occupants of the car have been hospitalised though their injuries are not life-threatening.

Any information can be given to Nenagh Garda station on 067 31333.